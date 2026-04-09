Trump calls Greenland a “Piece of Ice,” warns Iran and criticizes NATO

In one message, Trump said U.S. forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is fully respected. He noted that American ships, aircraft, troops and additional weapons will stay in position to ensure compliance.

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” Trump said.

He stressed that the understanding centers on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz open to global shipping.

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!”

In a separate message, Trump also criticized NATO, saying the alliance failed to support the United States in the past and might not do so in the future.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” he wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump discussed withdrawing from NATO.