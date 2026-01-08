Trump backs Russia sanctions bill with 500% tariff provision

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday that Trump had approved legislation intended to increase economic pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill,” Graham said in a post on X.

After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others.



This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2026

The initiative, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, was prepared by Graham together with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and other lawmakers. Graham said the bill reflects current diplomatic developments, noting that “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.”

Under the proposal, the U.S. president would be authorized to introduce additional economic measures affecting Russia and to impose penalties on countries that continue certain energy-related trade with Moscow. One provision would require a 500% tariff on U.S. imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, petroleum products, or uranium.

“This bill will allow President Trump to respond to countries that buy cheap Russian oil,” Graham said, adding that it would provide Washington with additional leverage in discussions with major trading partners.

Graham said a vote on the legislation could take place as early as next week and expressed confidence that it would receive bipartisan support.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. authorities intercepted a tanker in the Caribbean during a pre-dawn operation, while Russia said the vessel was legally registered under its flag and seized on the high seas.