Trump appoints Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence

In a statement, Trump announced that Pulte will continue to serve as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and as the Chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, while also taking on an additional role.

Trump noted Pulte’s leadership experience, highlighting his management of what he described as some of the most sensitive matters in the United States.

According to the president, assets under the oversight of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have grown to more than $10 trillion, representing a significant increase over the past year.

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

To note, Pulte replaced Tulsi Gabbard as the acting director of national intelligence.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for coordinating the activities of the U.S. intelligence community and advising the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters related to national security.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from leadership of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after a federal judge ruled that his name could not remain on the building and temporarily blocked its planned closure.