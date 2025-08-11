Trump announces National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C. to fight crime

He made the announcement today at a press conference, explaining that the situation is "out of control" and will "get worse."

"We are here to take historic action and redeem our nation's capital from murder, violence, savagery, and filth," Trump said, calling the move Washington's "Liberation Day."

The National Guard, Trump said, "will be empowered to perform its duty appropriately."

The president also showed graphs demonstrating the "grave situation." One of them shows that the crime death rate in Washington is double or triple that of other cities around the world, such as Bogota, Mexico City, Baghdad, and Lima.

Finally, Trump announced that he will nominate Terry Cole, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as the new acting federal commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Cole is one of the "best in the country," Trump added, wishing him "tough-running" the department.

