Trump announces first new U.S. oil refinery in 50 years

In a post on the social platform Truth Social, Trump said the project will be located in Brownsville, Texas and described it as the largest deal in U.S. history.

“America is returning to REAL ENERGY DOMINANCE! Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas.”

According to Trump, the project represents a $300 billion investment and is intended to boost domestic energy production and create jobs in the region.

Photo credit: The White House's official X account

Trump also said the investment comes with support from India’s largest privately held energy company.

“Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment.”

The refinery will be built at the Port of Brownsville and is expected to supply fuel to domestic markets while also supporting exports.

“A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE WORLD.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump’s threat raised fears for global oil supplies.