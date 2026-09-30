Trump and AI leaders sign voluntary AI safety pact

The Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities was announced at the White House on September 29 following a meeting between Trump and leaders from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and Nvidia.

Under the agreement, the companies pledged to introduce "robust" controls for monitoring advanced AI models and establish internal teams responsible for checking whether safety measures are working properly. They also agreed to address problems when they are identified.

The companies said they would work with independent external auditors to assess their safeguards and meet regularly to develop common standards and best practices for AI safety.

The agreement was signed by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, xAI founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The pact is voluntary and does not specify who would conduct the outside evaluations. It says the measures could eventually be included in legislation or formal regulation, but the companies committed to implementing them regardless of whether they become mandatory.

Trump said there was strong support for self-regulation within the industry. His administration has resisted calls for international or supranational rules governing AI, arguing that excessive restrictions could weaken U.S. technological leadership, particularly in competition with China.

The agreement comes amid growing international pressure for stronger oversight of advanced AI. Twenty countries and the European Union recently called for greater global coordination to keep AI under human control, including discussion of a possible international oversight body.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia launched safeguards against rogue AI agents.