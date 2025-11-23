Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene to step down from Congress

Greene announced that she will leave Congress early next year, ending a prominent and often contentious presence on Capitol Hill. In a video posted on social media, the Georgia Republican said she did not want her district to face a divisive primary fight as the party prepares for the 2026 midterm elections.

Once a central figure in Donald Trump’s political orbit, Greene has recently grown more critical of the administration. She expressed concern that the president was not sufficiently focused on reducing living costs for American families and questioned the impact of new import tariffs, which she said could raise prices for consumers.

Her public remarks marked a sharp departure from her earlier support for Trump and contributed to a highly visible rift between the two. The president publicly suggested she was no longer aligned with his agenda and signaled that he would support a challenger for her seat. Greene said such comments created an environment that made it difficult for her to continue serving effectively.

First elected in 2020, Greene quickly became one of the most recognizable conservative voices in the House of Representatives. Her departure narrows the slim Republican majority in the chamber ahead of next November’s elections.

US media reports have suggested that she once considered runs for governor or the Senate in Georgia, though she has since ruled out both options.

