Truck explosion killed two people in E Kazakhstan

According to preliminary data, the explosion killed the driver and the passenger of a Volvo truck, which was transporting hazardous materials for mining operations in Samar district.

The East Kazakhstan police department has initiated a criminal investigation into the road accident as well as all necessary investigative measures, with the circumstances of the incident being clarified.

Eyewitnesses claim the blast was so powerful that virtually nothing was left of the car.

Photo credit: eyewitnesses

“A huge crater formed at the site of the explosion and the car disappeared. Two other cars nearby were also damaged,” the witnesses said.

The police are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads and to comply strictly with the regulations governing the transportation of dangerous goods. The circumstances surrounding the tragedy are being investigated.