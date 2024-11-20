EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Truck explosion killed two people in E Kazakhstan

    09:58, 20 November 2024

    A tragic incident has occurred in Ulan district of the East Kazakhstan region. A truck transporting blasting compounds has exploded at the 75th km of the Oskemen-Samar road, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Truck explosion killed two people in E Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: eyewitnesses

    According to preliminary data, the explosion killed the driver and the passenger of a Volvo truck, which was transporting hazardous materials for mining operations in Samar district.

    The East Kazakhstan police department has initiated a criminal investigation into the road accident as well as all necessary investigative measures, with the circumstances of the incident being clarified.

    Eyewitnesses claim the blast was so powerful that virtually nothing was left of the car.

    Truck explosion killed two people in E Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: eyewitnesses

    “A huge crater formed at the site of the explosion and the car disappeared. Two other cars nearby were also damaged,” the witnesses said.

    The police are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads and to comply strictly with the regulations governing the transportation of dangerous goods. The circumstances surrounding the tragedy are being investigated.

    East Kazakhstan region Regions Incidents Police Road accidents
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All