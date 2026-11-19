The number of unemployed people rose by 46,000 to 2.87 million, while total employment declined by 62,000 to 32.434 million, data from the Household Labour Force Survey showed.

Unemployment stood at 6.8% among men and 10.7% among women. Meanwhile, the employment rate fell 0.3 percentage point to 48.3%, with rates of 65.7% for men and 31.4% for women.

The labor force decreased by 17,000 to 35.304 million, bringing the participation rate down to 52.6%.

Youth unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 also edged up 0.1 percentage point to 14.1%, reaching 10.4% for men and 21.3% for women.

By sector, employment declined by 58,000 in agriculture and 133,000 in industry. In contrast, construction added 9,000 jobs, while the services sector gained 120,000.

Services accounted for the largest share of employment at 60.3%, followed by industry at 19.3%, agriculture at 13.6% and construction at 6.8%.

Average actual weekly working hours remained unchanged at 42.3 hours.

The broader labor underutilization rate, which includes unemployment, underemployment and the potential labor force, increased by 1 percentage point to 30.9%. The combined rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment reached 20.5%, while the combined rate of unemployment and the potential labor force stood at 20.2%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's employed population topped 9.4 million.