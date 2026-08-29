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    Türkiye’s high-tech manufacturing production surpasses $28 billion in 2025

    09:27, 29 August 2026

    Türkiye’s high-tech manufacturing sector recorded production worth more than 1 trillion Turkish lira ($28 billion) in 2025, marking the first time the figure has exceeded the threshold, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu

    Türkiye’s high-tech manufacturing production surpasses $28 billion in 2025
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    A total of 479,164 enterprises operated in the manufacturing sector last year, including 60,161 companies classified as medium-high technology and 4,070 as high-tech enterprises, the data showed.

    The high-tech companies also generated more than 1 trillion lira in revenue in 2025, crossing the threshold for the first time.

    The number of high-tech enterprises increased from 2,892 in 2021 to 4,070 in 2025, representing a 40.7% rise over the five-year period.

    The number of workers at high-tech manufacturing companies increased from 119,326 in 2021 to 142,779 in 2025.

    The average U.S. dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate in 2025 was 35.5 lira per dollar.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 7.9% as employment reached 32.48 million. 

    World News Türkiye Technology Statistics
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