Türkiye’s Fergani deploys 6th satellite, advancing indigenous navigation constellation plans

Türkiye’s Fergani Space Technologies has successfully deployed its sixth test satellite, FRG-100D4, into orbit.

The 160 kg next-generation indigenous satellite was sent into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the United States at 2:04 p.m. (Türkiye time) on October 20, 2026, as part of SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 mission.

The satellite separated from the launch vehicle approximately 63 minutes after launch, at 3:07 p.m. (Türkiye time), and settled into its target orbit at an altitude of 590 km.

Photo credit: ferganispace.com

Founded by Baykar Chairman and CTO Selçuk Bayraktar, Fergani Space Technologies developed the satellite using domestic engineering capabilities.

The FRG-100D4 marks a significant technological milestone, featuring a range of advanced components developed entirely in-house by Fergani. These include a reaction wheel, magnetorquer, magnetometer, IMU, GNSS receiver, steerable solar panels, battery pack, regenerative modem, and phased-array antenna. The satellite also incorporates an AI-assisted onboard computer designed to support advanced missions.

The launch of the FRG-100D4 also marks a significant step toward the implementation of the Uluğ Bey Satellite Constellation System. Fergani Space aims to complete the constellation, comprising more than 200 satellites, entirely with its own resources within the next five years. Once operational, the system will provide Türkiye with an independent navigation and communications network, while enabling the country to share these critical capabilities with friendly and allied nations.

Earlier, it was reported that Tesla and SpaceX had formed special committees to discuss a potential merger.