Türkiye’s 1st national UCAV completes second test flight with Baykar-made TM100 engine

According to a statement from Baykar, the Bayraktar TB2 took off with the TM100 engine developed in-house by the company.

This marks the second flight of the national UCAV using this engine, and the test was successfully completed.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar’s CEO, said on X that they believed, worked together, and succeeded.

He underlined that the Bayraktar TB2 is by far the most popular and most widely mass-produced tactical-class UCAV system in the world.

