Türkiye set to launch its 1st quantum computer

The quantum computer, developed by the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in the capital Ankara, has been designed with infrastructure that supports its continuous development, signaling a major stride toward the country's technological independence. It also supports Türkiye's vision for leadership in the quantum technology ecosystem.

The launch event will take place at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be shown.

This initiative is expected to generate new employment opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. TOBB ETU aims to build a quantum ecosystem for a global competitive edge, helping startups develop domestic quantum hardware and components.

Unlike traditional computers, which use classical bits to store and process information, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, or qubits, allowing them to perform far more complex tasks. Türkiye’s first quantum computer is expected to enhance the country’s position in this emerging field.

Quantum computing has wide-ranging applications in areas including cryptography for secure data encryption, AI for advanced algorithmic processing, defense for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analyzing global warming and natural disasters, and in the discovery of next-generation materials.