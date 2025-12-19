Türkiye records over 9,400 new firms in November

According to a report released by Türkiye's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) on Friday, the figure of 9,496 was down 5.9% on a yearly basis, from 10,092 in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the number of liquidated companies in November totaled 2,190, also down 7.3% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, the number of newly established companies in Türkiye fell 9.6% in November from October's 10,505.

In the same period, the number of liquidated companies dropped 16.7% from October's 2,628.

In the January-November period of 2025, the number of newly established firms amounted to 100,984, down 1.8% compared to the same period of 2024.

The number of liquidated companies reached 27.185 in the first 11 months of the year, up 4.5% on an annual basis.

In November, 773 companies with foreign partners were established, including 589 with Turkish partners, 22 with Iranian partners, and 12 with partners from Azerbaijan.

Earlier, it was reported that ADB provided $587.3mn to support Türkiye’s exporters hit by 2023 earthquakes.