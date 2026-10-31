Türkiye nominates OSCE chief Sinirlioglu as UN Sec-Gen candidate

The move followed an impasse in the selection process, with the latest straw poll at the UN Security Council on Friday ending inconclusively, the source said.

In a letter dated Friday to the presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council, Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz transmitted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's nomination letter, in line with the UN Charter and a General Assembly resolution.

The nomination letter by Erdogan, addressed to the term president of the Security Council, Aglaia Balta of Greece, referred to a Nov. 25, 2025, letter that launched the selection process.

Erdogan cited Sinirlioglu's more than 40 years in diplomacy, including as foreign minister and UN envoy, and said he was appointed in 2023 to lead an independent assessment on Afghanistan.

"Taking together the strategic vision I have personally witnessed, his deep knowledge of the UN system and his unwavering commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, I believe Ambassador Sinirlioglu possesses the experience and culture of consensus required to lead the United Nations Organization," said the nomination by Türkiye’s president.

A candidate needs at least nine votes in the Security Council to secure the required support, while any of the five permanent members – the US, China, France, Russia and the UK – can block a candidate with a veto.

The eventual nominee must be appointed by the General Assembly, with that step generally considered a formality once the Security Council has reached an agreement.

Current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' term ends on Dec. 31.

Eight candidates have so far been nominated: Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina, former Senegalese President Macky Sall, Guyana’s UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, former UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Ugandan politician and diplomat Olara Otunnu and Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne A-Baki.​​​​​​​