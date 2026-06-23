Türkiye joins Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan in approving OTS digital economy partnership deal

The law approving the ratification of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement among the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette, making Türkiye the third member - after Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan - to complete internal procedures.

The agreement will officially take effect once Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also finalize their ratifications.

According to the Turkish Trade Ministry, the agreement is designed “to remove barriers to e-commerce, digital services, and cross-border data-based economic activities among Turkic states, while setting common rules for a more integrated and predictable digital economy framework.”

The document is also expected "to strengthen commercial and technological integration across the Turkic world, support businesses’ access to digital markets, encourage the use of innovative technologies and increase regional competitiveness."

The document was signed on November 6, 2024, during the 11th Summit of the OTS States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.