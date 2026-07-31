Türkiye exports jump 21% in June

Imports increased 23% from a year earlier to $35.29 billion, provisional figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Trade Ministry showed.

The country’s foreign trade deficit widened 26.2% year-on-year to $10.37 billion during the month.

The export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 70.6% from 71.4% in June 2025.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports climbed 23.2% to $23.3 billion, while imports rose 24.3% to $28.02 billion.

The energy- and gold-excluded trade deficit stood at $4.71 billion, with the export-to-import coverage ratio at 83.2%.

Manufactured products accounted for 93.7% of total exports in June, while agriculture, forestry and fishing represented 3.5% and mining and quarrying 2%.

Intermediate goods made up 71.4% of imports, followed by consumer and capital goods, each with a 14.2% share.

Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market in June, receiving $1.97 billion worth of goods. It was followed by the US with $1.54 billion, Italy with $1.35 billion, the UK with $1.26 billion, and Spain with $1.12 billion.

China was the leading source of imports with $5.28 billion, followed by Russia, Germany, the US, and Italy.

In the first half of 2026, exports increased 3.5% year-on-year to $135.98 billion, while imports rose 4.6% to $189.12 billion.

The January-June foreign trade deficit widened 7.4% to $53.14 billion.