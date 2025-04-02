Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue returns after 6 years

The dialogue was first established at a Türkiye-EU summit in 2015 to foster dialogue on economic matters.

Since then, three meetings have taken place – in 2016, 2017, and 2019. The decision to revive the dialogue was made at the EU General Affairs Council meeting last December and later approved at an EU heads of state and government summit.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver the opening speech alongside EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

The meeting aims to accelerate economic collaboration and expand areas of mutual interest.

The event will be divided into two main sessions. The first will feature ministerial-level discussions on the macroeconomic outlook, competitiveness, and structural reforms.

The second session will bring together top executives from leading Turkish and EU businesses, as well as financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to explore investment and trade opportunities.

Enhancing Türkiye-EU economic ties

Simsek underlined the significance of this revival, stating: "As someone who co-chaired the first meeting in 2016, I am delighted to see this platform reactivated."

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to EU membership, noting that nearly 42% of the country’s exports go to the EU, making Türkiye the bloc's fifth-largest trading partner.

Highlighting the evolving landscape of global trade, Simsek stressed the need for an update to the 1995 Türkiye-EU Customs Union that includes public procurement, services, and agriculture. He also called for smoother visa processes for businesspeople and students, as well as expanded joint projects in third countries.

"With our strengths across defense, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing, we are ready for deeper and more multidimensional cooperation with the EU," he added.

None