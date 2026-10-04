Türkiye and France sign road map to strengthen defense cooperation

According to the ministry, Director General for Defense and Security Lt. Gen. İlkay Altındağ held talks with French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo, French President’s Military Chief of Staff Gen. Vincent Giraud, and Director General for International Relations and Strategy Guillaume Ollagnier.

The meetings focused on bilateral defense and military relations, strategic dialogue and opportunities to further expand existing cooperation. The sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining regular and results-oriented contacts.

As part of the discussions, the two countries signed a defense cooperation road map, which the ministry described as an important step toward further developing bilateral defense ties and strengthening strategic dialogue.

“The signing demonstrates that the mutually positive messages recently conveyed by the leaders of the two countries have translated into a meaningful and concrete step of cooperation in the field of defense,” the ministry said.

"The road map aims to strengthen strategic dialogue through regular and results-oriented contacts and further advance cooperation based on the mutual benefit of the two countries," it added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported France, Lebanon and Jordan discussed military aid and southern Lebanon security.