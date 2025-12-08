EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tree-killing disease spreading rapidly across Japan's Hokkaido

    14:40, 8 December 2025

    Oak wilt, a lethal disease attacking Mizunara and Kashiwa oaks, is spreading quickly across Japan's Hokkaido, Kyodo reported.

    Tree-killing disease spreading rapidly across Japan's Hokkaido
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Rising temperatures are allowing the oak ambrosia beetle - the insect responsible for transmitting the pathogen - to survive the winter, fueling the outbreak, experts warn.

    Tree-killing disease spreading rapidly across Japan's Hokkaido
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The insect was first confirmed in southern Hokkaido in 2020.

    Officials confirmed 1,637 trees were damaged this year across two cities and nine towns in southern Hokkaido, compared with just 213 in three towns last year and 15 in two towns in 2011. 

    "It's difficult to stop it," Takuya Kobayashi, a senior researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute's Hokkaido branch, says. "The more it spreads, the more budget and manpower we need, and we can't keep up with extermination and countermeasures."

    The disease threatens both ecosystems and industries. Oaks make up 7% of Hokkaido’s forests, with Mizunara prized for furniture.  

    The ecological stakes are also important. 

    "There are many wildlife species that depend on oak, including brown bears that feed on acorns and insects that feed on leaves," Kobayashi notes. "We are concerned about the impact on industry and the ecosystem."

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that red-listed Alatau Crocus blossomed near Almaty.

    Japan World News Environment Ecology Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All