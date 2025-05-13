Training programme for regional akimats on creative industries development launched in Astana

The event is organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Academy of Public Administration.

The three-day programme has brought together heads of departments from all 20 regional akimats responsible for the development of creative industries.

The training aims to discuss legislative amendments and state support measures, exchange best practices, review international experience in creative industries management, and develop regional initiatives to build a sustainable creative ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by Yevgeniy Kochetov, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sukhrob Khojimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Kazakhstan, and Azamat Zholmanov, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration.

“The programme is aimed at enhancing managerial competencies and developing strategic thinking in the field of the creative economy, as well as at establishing sustainable professional connections among participants from different regions”, said Yevgeniy Kochetov.

In his remarks, Sukhrob Khojimatov emphasized the importance of creative industries for sustainable development:

“Creative industries are not only a powerful driver of the global economy, but they also contribute to poverty reduction, youth employment, quality education, and the development of sustainable cities. Advancing this sector opens new opportunities for building human capital across Kazakhstan’s regions,” he said.

The training programme includes strategic sessions, project work, practical workshops, and knowledge-sharing with leading experts. Participants will explore modern approaches to developing creative hubs, attracting impact investments, and the role of creative industries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They will also develop recommendations on state support measures at the regional level.

The programme is part of UNDP Accelerator Lab’s broader efforts in Kazakhstan to develop creative industries and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will last until 14 May 2025.