Tradwife, skibidi, delulu: Cambridge’s latest updates embrace internet culture

According to Cambridge, a tradwife is defined as “a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.” On platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, the term is tied to influencers who promote traditional domestic roles as a lifestyle. Supporters see it as a personal choice, while critics argue it reinforces outdated gender norms.

Skibidi is “a word that can have different meanings such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.” The slang shot to fame thanks to Skibidi Toilet, a viral YouTube series featuring human heads emerging from toilets. Today it often shows up in captions, memes, or comments simply for comedic effect, especially among younger users.

Delulu, short for delusional, is described by Cambridge as “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.” Originally used in K-pop fandoms, the term has since spread widely online. Now it’s often used humorously or self-ironically, whether fans are joking about a celebrity noticing them or people are imagining unlikely scenarios.

This is not the first time internet slang has made its way into the dictionary. Last year, Cambridge named manifest its Word of the Year. Meanwhile, Collins English Dictionary chose brat as its own winner, reflecting its viral boost from Charli XCX’s album.