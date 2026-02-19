Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan surges 50% in 2025

The Uzbek Commerce and Industry Chamber noted the talks discussed deepening cooperation in the food and textile sectors as well as in agricultural output.

Both sides decided to boost mutual supply levels and establish joint ventures.

The meeting highlighted the steady growth in trade, as the two nations are deepening economic ties to new heights.

It was noted that both nations trade goods and services worth 1.8 billion US dollars last year, marking a 50 percent increase from a year before.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-India trade approaches the one billion US dollars mark.