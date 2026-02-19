EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan surges 50% in 2025

    18:13, 19 February 2026

    The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan business meeting saw the signing of preliminary agreements worth 205 million US dollars, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan surges 50% in 2025
    Photo credit: UzA

    The Uzbek Commerce and Industry Chamber noted the talks discussed deepening cooperation in the food and textile sectors as well as in agricultural output.

    Both sides decided to boost mutual supply levels and establish joint ventures.

    The meeting highlighted the steady growth in trade, as the two nations are deepening economic ties to new heights.

    It was noted that both nations trade goods and services worth 1.8 billion US dollars last year, marking a 50 percent increase from a year before.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-India trade approaches the one billion US dollars mark. 

    World News Uzbekistan Central Asia Afghanistan Trade
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All