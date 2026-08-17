Tourist bus overturns in Brazil, killing 10

The crash occurred around 4:30 am local time on a winding mountain road.

The bus was carrying dozens of tourists en route from Belo Horizonte to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found eight victims dead; two more later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Petropolis Mayor Hingo Hammes confirmed a large-scale rescue operation involving firefighters, emergency medical teams, and Federal Highway Police.

Brazil’s Federal Highway Police reported the bus had departed from Minas Gerais state’s capital, Belo Horizonte, before the crash.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about road safety in Brazil, particularly on mountainous routes.

Clandestine bus overturns on BR-040 in Petrópolis and causes the death of 10 people; child and pregnant woman among the victims https://t.co/pd0xc7Q6vz #Petropolis #accident #deaths #BR040 pic.twitter.com/vo4ZmwNb26 — MixVale (@Mixvale) August 16, 2026

Earlier Qazinform reported, twelve people were killed and dozens injured after a bus carrying Polish pilgrims crashed on a motorway in Hungary, early on Sunday August 16.