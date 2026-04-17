Tourist arrivals in Kyzylorda region surge by 25%

According to the regional administration, this figure is 25.4 per cent higher compared to the previous year, with the volume of services reaching 3 billion 288 million tenge – up by 42.8 per cent.

Large-scale work is underway in the region to create comfortable conditions for tourists and local citizens. Virtual cards and QR codes with information in three languages have been installed at the reconstructed railway station and Qorqyt Ata Airport. A modern museum has been opened and recreation parks have been renovated. To ensure safety in places of mass gatherings, 102 and SOS buttons have been installed. As part of the development of tourist infrastructure, five-star and three-star hotels are being built, and railway stations in the region are being modernized.

A 6.5 km road section from the village of Zhosaly to the Maral Baba mausoleum has been repaired using local budget funds. In Baikonur, a modern yurt-shaped observation point for 400 visitors has been opened for viewing rocket launches. In the Aral district, the first Geopark Aral project in Central Asia has been created. The goal of the project is to preserve natural and geological heritage, ensure sustainable development, and promote geotourism, a statement reads.