Tourism in Italy surges in 2025: Arrivals up 7.1%

The Ministry of the Interior reports that overall tourist arrivals in the country grew by 7.1 percent - from 173 million in 2024 to over 185 million last year.

This growth was evident across both hotel accommodations and non-hotel accommodations. Hotel arrivals increased to 104,660,524 in 2025, up from 101,629,754 the previous year (+3 percent). Non-hotel accommodations saw a stronger rise, climbing from 71,395,272 to 80,617,418 (+13 percent).

This positive trend is driven by both domestic and international tourism. Italian tourist arrivals rose by 5.1 percent, increasing from 77,317,707 in 2024 to 81,251,494 in 2025. Foreign arrivals grew by 8.7 percent - from 95,707,319 in 2024 to 104,026,448 in 2025.

These figures are encouraging and will be a central topic at the Third International Tourism Forum ongoing in Milan. Minister Maurizio Sarfatti is expected to address the Forum tomorrow, January 24.

