Top Canadian universities offer scholarships, admission programs for Uzbek students

The meeting was attended by the Agency Director Sevara Shakirova and representatives of three Canadian universities: Saint Mary’s University, Simon Fraser University, and York University.

During the talks, the parties discussed measures to expand opportunities for graduates of Uzbekistan’s Presidential and specialized schools to enroll in Canadian universities, including offering scholarships and establishing special admission arrangements.

The parties also considered proposals to organize professional development courses for school counselors and teachers, drawing on international experience.

In addition, the parties discussed signing memoranda of cooperation with each of the three universities to strengthen their partnerships.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had awarded over 500 scholarships to international students.