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    Top Canadian universities offer scholarships, admission programs for Uzbek students

    18:43, 14 October 2026

    A meeting focused on developing cooperation with leading Canadian universities was held at Uzbekistan’s Agency for Specialized Educational Institutions, UzA reports.

    Canada, Uzbekistan, scholarships, universities
    Photo credit: UzA

    The meeting was attended by the Agency Director Sevara Shakirova and representatives of three Canadian universities: Saint Mary’s University, Simon Fraser University, and York University.

    During the talks, the parties discussed measures to expand opportunities for graduates of Uzbekistan’s Presidential and specialized schools to enroll in Canadian universities, including offering scholarships and establishing special admission arrangements.

    The parties also considered proposals to organize professional development courses for school counselors and teachers, drawing on international experience.

    In addition, the parties discussed signing memoranda of cooperation with each of the three universities to strengthen their partnerships.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had awarded over 500 scholarships to international students.

    Uzbekistan Canada Education Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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