Tony Blair, Marco Rubio: Who else joined Gaza Peace Council?

According to a statement by the White House, the establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza marks a key step toward implementing the 20 point roadmap aimed at achieving lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and economic development.

The committee will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, as well as laying the groundwork for long term self governance.

The statement notes that these measures are in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 of 2025, which endorsed the US president’s plan and welcomed the creation of the Peace Council. The body is expected to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.

To operationalize the Council’s mandate, an Executive Board has been formed under the chairmanship of Donald Trump. Its members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, senior adviser Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, as well as representatives of the financial and investment sector Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel.

Members of the Executive Board will oversee specific portfolios, including governance capacity building, regional relations, infrastructure reconstruction, investment attraction, and large scale funding mobilization.

In addition, Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum have been appointed senior advisers to the Peace Council, responsible for day to day strategy and operational management.

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza. He will coordinate between the Peace Council and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, as well as ensure interaction between civilian and security structures.

To ensure security and facilitate humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilization Force. His mandate includes maintaining the ceasefire, supporting demilitarization, and enabling the delivery of aid.

The White House also announced the establishment of a Gaza Executive Board to support the Office of the High Representative and the National Committee. Its members include Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Nickolay Mladenov, and Sigrid Kaag.

The White House said the United States remains committed to close cooperation with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community to ensure the successful implementation of the plan. Additional appointments to the executive bodies are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that changes related to the Israeli Palestinian issue were also recorded at the municipal level in the United States. On January 3, 2026, newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revoked several executive orders signed by his predecessor Eric Adams, including measures related to Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism.