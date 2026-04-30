Tolqyn Film Fund announces competition for film projects from Central Asia

Applications are accepted until 30 May, 2026. The best projects will receive investment from the region’s first venture film fund and the opportunity to be produced as full-length films.

Tolqyn Film Fund OEIC Ltd. operates under DASCO Capital and is registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), ensuring transparency and a modern model of cooperation. The fund invests in projects at the script stage, supports them until release, and focuses on commercial results, including distribution, platforms, and international sales.

The fund has already invested in five films, forming its own portfolio and working with content. Its first release Dastur: Teris Bata was screened not only in Kazakhstan but also in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Russia.

The fund is expected to invest in up to 20 films, including projects created not only by Kazakhstani but also by regional teams by summer 2028.

The competition is open to feature films and animation projects with a minimum runtime of 75 minutes. Applicants must prepare a package including a completed script, financial model, a film and team presentation, and a marketing plan with a distribution strategy.

DASCO Capital CEO Darmen Sadvakasov said the fund is interested in investing not only in Kazakhstani films but also in projects from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan since Central Asia may operate as a single theatrical platform.

Fund director and producer Ernar Kurmashev added the countries have everything to build a strong regional film industry: shared culture, language, mentality, and a vast reservoir of stories. He highlighted that people from Central Asia are very cinematic and talented. Combined with new technologies, this gives a real chance to create a Central Asian Hollywood with its own heroes, meanings, and market.

Applications are accepted until 30 May, 2026. Applications should be submitted via email to tolqyn@dasco.kz.

For more details, contact +7 701 352 44 65 or visit dasco.kz website.

To note, Astana to host International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026.