Tokyo's Izu islands see record rainfall as strong typhoon nears

Typhoon Halong is moving in a northeasterly direction over the Pacific, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue the alert covering Hachijo Island, some 280 kilometers south of the Japanese capital.

The alert was downgraded to a warning by 2:30 p.m. The agency also downgraded special warnings for strong winds and high waves for Hachijo and six other island municipalities.

According to the agency, rainfall on Hachijo in the three hours through 7 a.m. reached 207 millimeters, the highest ever for the area.

The weather forced hundreds of residents in the region to take refuge at evacuation centers.

The agency also said that winds of up to 196.92 km per hour were logged early Thursday morning on Hachijo.

Police said three men who were fishing in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture facing the Pacific were swept away by waves, leaving one dead. Local authorities said advisories for high waves and strong winds were issued for the town at the time.