The TOKYO Enmusubi platform uses artificial intelligence to match people based on compatibility rather than appearance alone. After users complete a values assessment, the AI recommends potential partners by comparing both their own values and the qualities they seek in a spouse.

The service is available to unmarried adults aged 18 and older who live, work or study in Tokyo. To join, users must submit proof of identity, an official certificate confirming they are single, proof of income, a profile photo, a signed pledge, and pay a registration fee of 11,000 yen for a two-year membership.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the service had received about 36,000 membership applications as of June 30, 2026. Around 16,000 people completed the registration process, 760 couples had entered exclusive relationships, and 265 couples had married after meeting through the platform.

The matchmaking process includes AI recommendations, arranged first meetings, a dating period, exclusive relationships, and marriage. Users can schedule their first in-person meeting through the system without exchanging contact details, while experienced staff are also available to provide online relationship advice.

Tokyo says the strict verification process is intended to create a safer alternative to conventional dating apps by ensuring all members are genuinely single and looking for marriage.

The government has published numerous success stories from couples who met through the AI system. Many said they married within months after being matched, while several credited the AI's compatibility recommendations and the platform's focus on serious relationships for helping them find a partner.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan passed a landmark bill against gene-edited designer babies.