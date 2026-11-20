The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan's food production has grown by nearly 15% over the past three years.

Specifically, vegetable oil output rose 36%, while meat and dairy production increased 25%, which he described as a strong performance.

"It is important to maintain this momentum and harness the full potential of the processing industry. We must promptly conduct an analysis and launch projects in the food industry. These projects will reduce our reliance on imports for food supplies," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Additionally, he noted that timely connection of new production facilities to utility networks remains a pressing issue.

"Overall, the Government, together with regional administrations, is to develop a unified procedure for providing state support to this sector. In addition, it is important to define concrete mechanisms to implement these objectives, identify funding sources, and set clear deadlines for completion. At the same time, we must acknowledge that excessive bureaucracy persists in this area," the President emphasized.

Earlier, the Kazakh President tasked expanding water-efficient irrigation by 2030.