Tokayev to convene Security Council meeting following detention of Samruk-Kazyna and KTZ executives

“During the meeting, the President will outline the state’s principled stance regarding the detention of top executives of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC on suspicion of committing corruption-related offences,” Smadyarov posted on Telegram.

The Head of State will also focus on complying with the principle of “Law and Order,” the personal accountability of national company executives, and ensuring legality and transparency in the operations of the country’s strategically important enterprises, according to Smadyarov.