Tokayev to convene Security Council meeting following detention of Samruk-Kazyna and KTZ executives
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to chair an operational meeting of the Security Council on November 13 to discuss the development of the country's transport and logistics sector, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Aibek Smadyarov, Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.
“During the meeting, the President will outline the state’s principled stance regarding the detention of top executives of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC on suspicion of committing corruption-related offences,” Smadyarov posted on Telegram.
The Head of State will also focus on complying with the principle of “Law and Order,” the personal accountability of national company executives, and ensuring legality and transparency in the operations of the country’s strategically important enterprises, according to Smadyarov.