Tokayev tasks NSC Chairman Sagimbayev with enhancing national security

The President heard a report on the main results of the Committee’s work since the beginning of the year and its priorities for the period ahead.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and drug trafficking.

Particular attention was paid to countering corruption and ensuring cybersecurity and information security.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions concerning the work of the national security bodies.