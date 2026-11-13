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    Tokayev tasks NSC Chairman Sagimbayev with enhancing national security

    19:56, 13 November 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Tokayev tasks NSC Chairman Sagimbayev with enhancing national security
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President heard a report on the main results of the Committee’s work since the beginning of the year and its priorities for the period ahead.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and drug trafficking.

    Particular attention was paid to countering corruption and ensuring cybersecurity and information security.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions concerning the work of the national security bodies.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakh National Security Committee Combating crime Combating corruption
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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