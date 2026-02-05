Tokayev stresses two-state solution as foundation for sustainable peace in Gaza

The Head of State made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s newspaper TheNewsInternational, commenting on the prospects of a long-term peace plan for the region.

According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the plan presented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner appears to be well-structured, ambitious and realistic. He noted that in certain aspects it resembles a development-oriented initiative aimed at creating sustainable foundations for peace and prosperity.

At the same time, the President stressed that without genuine political will to move forward towards a two-state solution, no peace plan can be truly sustainable. He emphasized that this framework remains the only viable way to break the recurring cycle of violence and instability in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared the full text of the interview.