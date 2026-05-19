Tokayev signs Kazakhstan-China agreement on mutual protection of investment

The document marks the final stage of validation of the agreements reached during the Chinese President's visit to Astana last June.

According to senator Sergey Yershov, the ratification of the agreement will make it possible to officially update the 1992 Treaty and bring the international-legal framework into compliance with the modern global standards.

In 2025, foreign direct investment from China reached $2.8 billion, a 135% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Total Chinese investment between 2005 and 2025 amounted to $29.3 billion.

FDI outflow from Kazakhstani investors to China totaled $54.8 million in 2025, bringing cumulative investment from Kazakhstan over 2005-2025 to $926.9 million.

From January to December 2025, bilateral trade turnover reached $34.1 billion, up 13.2% year-on-year.

As a reminder, Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman signed an Investment Cooperation Agreement.