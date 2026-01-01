Tokayev sends message to youth and children in New Year’s Eve speech

In his televised address to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the New Year, the President stressed the special national significance of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) project.

We must make our cities and villages clean, green, and comfortable for the life of every citizen. This will be the best contribution to the country’s prosperity in the year of the 35th anniversary of Independence. We will mark this historic milestone not with words, but with concrete and tangible deeds. The unshakable foundation of our achievements is stability and social harmony in the spirit of the concept Unity in Diversity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State noted that the state will continue to pursue a constructive and balanced foreign policy in strict accordance with international law and national interests.

At the proposal of Kazakhstan, the year 2026 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Volunteers. The international volunteer movement demonstrates such fundamental human values as solidarity and compassion. These qualities are also inherent in our people, said the Kazakh president.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the coming year will undoubtedly become a year of important changes. How successful they will be depends, first of all, on ourselves, he added.

We must work persistently so that in 2026 our country achieves new successes for the benefit of the people, said the Head of State.

The Kazakh President also addressed those who were welcoming the New Year at work.

Right now, there are those who are welcoming the New Year at work. This is a vivid manifestation of devotion to one’s profession and responsibility to society. I highly value your persistent labor and send you my heartfelt congratulations. I express deep gratitude to everyone who contributes to the prosperity of our country. Indeed, there is truly no greater happiness than serving one’s native land. The people say, “Where there is unity, there is prosperity.” Let us preserve our unity and, as a single nation, multiply the achievements of Kazakhstan, said the Head of State.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a special message to the youth and children.

Today, at this special moment, I address the youth and children. We are now entering an era of entirely new challenges and enormous opportunities. Each of you must believe in your own strength and abilities. The words of the great Abai, “Believe in yourself, and you will surely achieve success, for labor and intellect will become your unshakable supports,” remain relevant at all times. Be active, educated, hardworking, disciplined, and proactive. May your paths be bright and free, and your achievements meaningful. I wish all citizens of Kazakhstan good health, happiness, and great success. May our Motherland be steadfast and protected on all sides. May every home be filled with kindness, harmony, and joy. May our Blue Flag always proudly fly over the country, inspiring new achievements. May our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper and grow stronger, and may the people remain united and strong. Happy New Year!, concluded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

