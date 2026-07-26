Tokayev presents Putin with painting depicting Shokan Ualikhanov and Fyodor Dostoevsky

Photo credit: Akorda

Shokan Ualikhanov was an outstanding Kazakh scholar, orientalist, intelligence officer, ethnographer and educator. His name is recognized among the leading researchers of the 19th century, and his contribution to the study of Central Asia continues to be acknowledged by the international academic community.

Ualikhanov’s intellectual abilities were highly valued by his contemporaries, including Grigory Potanin, Nikolay Przhevalsky, Pyotr Semenov-Tyan-Shansky, and Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, were presented with new digital projects designed to modernize cross-border commerce and transportation.