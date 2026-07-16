Tokayev presents Kazakhstan’s digital priorities and Data Center Valley project in Shanghai

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan views artificial intelligence as one of the key factors of future economic growth and creates a modern digital infrastructure to attract international investors.

The Kazakh President highlighted the Data Center Valley project being implemented in Ekibastuz.

“This is a unique strategic initiative for our country. We believe that this project will become a key pillar of the digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan and entire Central Asia. Its goal is to create an international-level platform for the development of data centers, cloud services, and artificial intelligence infrastructure,” said the Head of State.

He noted that investors will be provided with fully equipped sites and modern infrastructure. They will be able to operate under a special investment regime, using a stable power supply.

“However, large-scale work in this area is not limited to data center construction. We strive to create a holistic innovation ecosystem. This will bring together supercomputer capacity, artificial intelligence laboratories, research organizations, educational programs, startups, and export-oriented digital services. We are interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with our Chinese partners,” stressed he.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.