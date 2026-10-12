Tokayev praises Queen Mathilde’s humanitarian efforts during historic visit to Kazakhstan

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the first-ever state visit by the King and Queen of the Belgians to Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

“It is a great honor to welcome you on this truly historic occasion and to celebrate the enduring friendship between our two countries. Your Majesty King Philippe, I deeply respect your dedicated service to Belgium. Under your reign, the Kingdom of Belgium continues flourish and strengthen its well-deserved standing on the global stage. Your devotion to your people and your tireless efforts to strengthen understanding among Belgium’s communities embody the unifying role of the Crown. We also attach great importance to unity in diversity and to ensuring that every citizen feels part of our common future. I admire your longstanding dedication to enterprise, knowledge and innovation. The steadfast support that the Royal Family extend to Belgian businesses deserves our deep respect and appreciation," Tokayev said.

The President also addressed Queen Mathilde, highlighting the significance of her work in child protection, education, and human dignity.