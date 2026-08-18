Tokayev orders measures to strengthen rescue units and fire safety

Arinov reported on efforts to strengthen the ministry’s material and technical capacity. Over the past two years, emergency units have received more than 1,400 pieces of equipment, as well as aircraft, modern rescue equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles and communications systems.

The upgrades have significantly improved the speed and effectiveness of emergency response operations across the country, according to the report.

The ministry is also continuing to modernize its units. This includes the creation of new multipurpose rescue formations, as well as aviation and maritime rescue units.

Under the Auyl Kutkarushylary (Village Rescuers) program, 237 volunteer fire stations have been established, providing protection for around 700 settlements.

Kazakhstan is also expanding its emergency public warning system and enhancing the capabilities of the Situational Center, while integrating early wildfire detection systems.

The minister also briefed the president on social support measures for emergency services personnel, including housing allowances.

A specialized housing cluster project is also being implemented for Ministry of Emergency Situations employees. The initiative provides for the construction of housing and related infrastructure near fire stations and rescue bases.

Tokayev positively assessed the ministry’s efforts to improve the civil protection system and instructed it, together with local authorities, to continue strengthening the material and technical capacity of district and rural rescue units, introduce modern technologies and further enhance fire safety.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had set budget priorities for 2027-2029.