    Tokayev offers condolences to S. Korea’s Acting President Han Duck-soo over wildfires

    22:41, 28 March 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Acting President of South Korea Han Duck-soo over the devastating wildfires, Akorda reports.

    South Korea
    Photo credit: freepik

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was saddened to learn of South Korea’s worst-ever wildfires, causing multiple deaths and widespread environmental destruction.

    As we mourn the irreparable loss, our heartfelt condolences go to the people of Korea, family members and close ones of those died. We wish those affected a speedy recovery and return to their families, said the Kazakh President, expressing confidence that the people of Korea will overcome this difficult challenge.

    As reported, wind-fueled wildfires that ravaged the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang have killed at least 26 and injured another 30, as South Korea is battling the worst-ever forest fires. 

    South Korea Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan wildlife Natural disasters
