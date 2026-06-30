Tokayev names Erlan Karin to be new First Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

Karin has been removed from his previous role.

Karin graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe University in 1996.

He began his professional career as a lecturer at Aktobe University, while also serving as editor-in-chief of the university newspaper and as a political columnist for the Diapazon newspaper between 1992 and 1997. From 1997 to 1998, he worked as a political commentator for the Vremya newspaper.

Between 1998 and 2000, Karin held several research and academic leadership positions, including a senior research fellow at the Center for Political Studies of the Kazakhstan Development Institute, vice rector of the Almaty branch of Moscow Social University, and deputy director of the Institute of Russia and China.

From February 2000 to 2003, he served as director of the Central Asian Agency for Political Research (CAAPR). He later became Director General of the International Institute of Modern Politics (2004-2006), while also leading its Center for Counter-Terrorist Programs and heading an expert group on Kyrgyzstan.

In 2006, Karin was appointed a political adviser to the governor of Mangistau region. Two years later, he became the head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to August 2013, he served as the Secretary of the Nur Otan People's Democratic Party. Between 2014 and February 2017, he headed the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

In recent years, Karin has held several of Kazakhstan's highest state positions, including the Assistant to the President, the State Secretary, and most recently the State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had named the new Head of the Presidential Administration.