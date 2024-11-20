Tokayev meets with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér

Head of State Tokayev pointed out the role of inter-parliamentary interaction between the countries.

I welcome the activation of ties between legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Hungary. I believe that this will also contribute to greater mutual understanding between our nations. Taking the opportunity, I would like to once again invite you to Kazakhstan, said the President.

President Tokayev expressed confidence that joint work in this area will provide a new impetus to expand trade-economic cooperation and deepen cultural-humanitarian ties.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of greater interaction in education and inter-university exchanges.

I just had a meeting with Kazakhstani students studying in the top universities of Hungary. It’s necessary to further support the young generation and increase the number of Kazakhstani students in your country. Exchanges between young people of both countries will serve as the ‘golden bridge’ between our nations, said Tokayev.

In turn, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér thanked Tokayev for all-round support for promoting inter-parliamentary interaction and expressed readiness to spare no effort to further strengthen it.

László Kövér stated the need to comprehensively deepen strategic partnership in the entire range of bilateral agenda.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the international situation.

Following the meeting, Tokayev and László Kövér took a tour of the building of the Hungarian Parliament.

As part of his state visit to Hungary, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Roundtable.

