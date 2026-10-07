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    Tokayev meets founder of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov

    17:45, 7 October 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the founder of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev meets founder of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the Akorda press service,  the President was briefed on Lukoil’s current operations in Kazakhstan and its plans for the near future.

    The sides discussed the further development of cooperation within the framework of joint projects in the oil and gas industry.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Qurultay passed, in two readings, a bill ratifying a protocol that resumes the agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the supply of oil and petroleum products.

     

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Russia Oil and Gas
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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