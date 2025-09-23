EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev invites U.S. companies to develop Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential

    01:15, 23 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a working visit to New York, took part in a roundtable discussion with representatives of American businesses, Kazinform News Agency citing the press service of Akorda.

    Tokayev invites U.S. companies to develop Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Addressing the participants, the President said that American partners should be attracted by the opportunities Kazakhstan offers, as the country ranks sixth globally in arable land area and is among the world’s top ten grain exporters.

    The Kazakh President invited American companies to join the development of Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential.

    "We welcome PepsiCo and Mars' plans to build modern export-oriented factories. These projects will strengthen Kazakhstan's export potential and will enable our products to enter new regional markets. To further strengthen our partnership, we propose to create a joint Agro-Innovation Programme aimed at developing sustainable agriculture, water resource management and the digitalization of agriculture," the Head of State noted.

     

    Agriculture President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and USA Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All