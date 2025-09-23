Tokayev invites U.S. companies to develop Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a working visit to New York, took part in a roundtable discussion with representatives of American businesses, Kazinform News Agency citing the press service of Akorda.
Addressing the participants, the President said that American partners should be attracted by the opportunities Kazakhstan offers, as the country ranks sixth globally in arable land area and is among the world’s top ten grain exporters.
The Kazakh President invited American companies to join the development of Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential.
"We welcome PepsiCo and Mars' plans to build modern export-oriented factories. These projects will strengthen Kazakhstan's export potential and will enable our products to enter new regional markets. To further strengthen our partnership, we propose to create a joint Agro-Innovation Programme aimed at developing sustainable agriculture, water resource management and the digitalization of agriculture," the Head of State noted.