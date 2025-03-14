Tokayev highlights need for unified concept document in domestic policy field

Promoting onomastics, the system of state and government awards, propaganda of creative values, eliminating social evils, developing the civil society are part of a larger ideological work, said Tokayev, adding that he agrees that the country needs a unified concept document in the domestic policy field.

As the President said, it’s necessary that the concept includes the underlying national values and symbols, reflecting Kazakhstani people’s identity and way of life, especially for their deep integration in the society, protection and wider promotion.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had kicked off in Burabay resort area.