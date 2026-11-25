President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree "On the State Commission to oversee the spending of funds allocated under the Khalyktyq Qurylys Infrastructure Modernization Program."

The State Commission is tasked with ensuring the timely and high-quality execution of program projects while minimizing budget risks and preventing the inefficient use of allocated funds.

Oversight will cover every phase of the Program from planning and fund allocation to commissioning. The commission will monitor timelines, costs, and the legality of public procurement, identify high-risk projects, and develop measures to address them.

The commission will submit quarterly and annual monitoring reports directly to the President of Kazakhstan.

The Supreme Audit Chamber has been designated as the commission’s working body.

The commission includes heads of relevant government agencies, Qurultay deputies, members of Kazakhstan Khalyq Kenesi, journalists, social activists, experts, regional representatives, and business leaders.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to allocate KZT6.5 trillion for infrastructure modernization by 2029.