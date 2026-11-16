Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the Palestinian President's commitment to peace and stability will serve to preserve the unity of the people, strengthen the country’s sovereignty and advance its socio-economic development, as well as to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Head of State wished Mahmoud Abbas success in his responsible political activity, and the people of Palestine well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been included in the 2027 edition of The Muslim 500, an annual publication recognizing the world's most influential Muslims.