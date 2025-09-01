Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President

The Kazakh leader highlighted Slovakia’s achievements in strengthening democratic institutions and advancing socio-economic development. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries, built on friendship and mutual respect, expressing confidence in their continued growth.

The Kazakh President also wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state duties and extended his best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the Slovak people.

